Nafisa Ali Sodhi shares a glimpse of copper therapy on abdomen amid her cancer battle

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared a glimpse of her copper therapy practice. She revealed that she has been placing copper pipes on her abdomen, where she says cancer has troubled her for the past eight and a half years.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Major Saab’ actress shared a video showing herself using copper pipes on her abdomen while focusing on what she described as healing sounds, energies and positivity. For the caption, she wrote, “While wearing copper won’t heal your joint pains, copper is fundamentally essential to human health when ingested through a balanced diet: Internal Functions: Inside the body, copper acts as a core building block for generating red blood cells, maintaining nerve cells, supporting the immune system, and forming collagen.”

“Dietary Sources: Your body only requires a tiny trace amount of it. You naturally get enough copper by eating normal portions of nuts, seeds, whole grains, organ meats, shellfish, and leafy greens. … I love the energy field that comes through just feeling positive . #copper #copperplatepractice.”

In the video, Nafisa said, “Hi, look at what I'm up to. I've got copper pipes, I've put it on my abdomen where my cancer has troubled me for the past eight and a half years and I'm homing on to healing sounds and energies. The bed, just therapy in the sense of positivity while my doggy sleeps. Peacefully.”

Veteran actress and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi is undergoing treatment for stage 4 ovarian and peritoneal cancer. She was first diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian and peritoneal cancer in November 2018 after initially receiving incorrect diagnoses. She later responded to treatment and went into remission.

In September 2026, Nafisa shared on social media that a recent PET/CT scan showed that the disease had progressed to the surface of her liver. Following the scan, her treatment plan was changed to targeted therapy.

--IANS

ps/