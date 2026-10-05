October 05, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Simon Cook steps down as Kent's director of cricket after promotion season

Simon Cook steps down as Kent's director of cricket after promotion season

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Simon Cook has decided to step down from his role of director of cricket at Kent with immediate effect after having guided the club to promotion to Division One of the County Championship this season.

Cook was appointed to the role in 2023 after he took over from Paul Downtown. In his first season in charge in 2024, Kent finished bottom in the County Championship Division One to get relegated. They were last in Division Two in 2025, but they secured a second-place finish this season to earn a promotion.

Speaking on his exit, Cook reflected on his tenure with the club. "Leading the cricket department at Kent has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Club and am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together across the Men’s game, Women’s game and talent pathway," Cook said.

"We have established a clear pathway for identifying and nurturing talent through the KRDP, MCC Hubs and SAC programmes that will benefit the Club in the years ahead.

"It has also been a privilege to be a part of the Professional Squad’s development. They are exceptionally talented and entering the prime years of their careers, which will allow them to enjoy a strong period of success, supported by coaches and staff who are capable of maximising that potential. The Club is now in a position to move beyond simply competing and to expect to challenge for honours across all formats," he added.

Meanwhile, Lucy Arman also steps down from her role of Head of Women’s Cricket with Kent. "Kent Cricket has been a huge part of my life, from playing county cricket from the age of 12, to coaching within the pathway and, ultimately, becoming Head of Women’s Cricket during such an enormous transformation of women’s and girls’ cricket across the country," she said on leaving the club.

"I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved; the players, staff and parents and everything we have achieved together. The first two years of Tier 2 cricket have certainly been a rollercoaster of emotions, but they have also provided a huge amount of learning for everyone. I am particularly proud of the foundations we have built across the Kent Women’s team and talent pathway," Lucy added.

--IANS

vm/vi

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