Simbu releases trailer of Radhika Sarathkumar's 'Delivery Boy'

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, fondly addressed by his fans as Simbu, on Monday released the trailer of director Nani's upcoming emotional action entertainer 'Delivery Boy', featuring actors Leo Sivakumar, Brigida and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead.

Taking to his social media timelines, Silambarasan wrote, "Happy to present the trailer of #DeliveryBoy. Wishing @leosivakumar02, @realradikaa ma’am and the entire team lots of love and success. In theatres on October 23, 2026!"

The hero of the film, Leo Sivakumar, responded with a note of gratitude to Simbu. He wrote, "From admiring your films on the big screen to having my film’s trailer unveiled by you — this is truly a dream come true and the biggest fanboy moment of my life! Thank you so much, @SilambarasanTR_ Anna, for your love and support. Moments like these give me the confidence and motivation to push myself harder and keep chasing my dreams. Your support means more than words can express, na! Forever grateful for this unforgettable moment! DeliveryBoy hits theatres on October 23, 2026!"

The trailer released begins with a voiceover. It is evident the voice belongs to a police officer. He explains about a dangerous gang of seven boys who, after murdering a man, served a jail sentence. After getting out, the boys, we learn, have turned into dangerous criminals by choosing to join a notorious criminal.

Meanwhile, the protagonist is in love with a simple girl and his mom (played by Radhika Sarathkumar) is eager to get him married to her. It is under these circumstances that one of seven boys gets killed and the others crave revenge. The person they are seeking to extract revenge from happens to be the protagonist...

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.

Saregama Tamil, the popular music label, shared the release date announcement poster of the film on its social media timelines.

It wrote, "Get ready for love, music & emotions on the big screen! #DeliveryBoy Movie is Releasing in Theatres This Oct 23rd! @sundaramurthyks ."

It may be recalled that shooting for the film had been wrapped up in December last year.

Sources close to the unit had said that the film, which had been shot entirely in Chennai and Coimbatore, was shot in a span of just 42 days.

Taking to their X timeline, the publicists of the production house Asasi Creations, had then said, "#DeliveryBoy shoot wrapped up. Coming to theatres soon. Starring @leosivakumar02 @realradikaa @Brigidasagaoffl @DushyanthJayap1 @dhivakargj @DirectorBose @SundaramurthyKS @AmuthaLeoni @nanisignin @teamaimpr."

Talking to IANS, director Nani, who worked as an assistant director to well known director Suseenthiran before turning director, had said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother. The hero of the story comes from a lower middle class family and the story will revolve around his efforts to save his mother. It will be a gripping story that will keep audiences hooked to the screen from the beginning to end."

The director had also disclosed that now that the shooting had been wrapped up, post production work was progressing at a brisk pace. "We have now started dubbing for the film," he had said then.

Apart from Leo Sivakumar, Brigida and Radikaa Sarathkumar, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of gifted character artistes including actors Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat and Bose Venkat among others.

The film also boasts of a good technical team. Produced by Amutha Leoni on behalf of the banner Asasi Creation, 'Delivery Boy' will have music by Sundaramoorthy and cinematography by Prasanna Kumar.

The film, which has dialogues by Nanda Mani Vasagam, has been edited by Vasanth. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu while Art direction is by Suresh Kalyani.

--IANS

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