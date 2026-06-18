Simbu drops update on Vetrimaran's 'Arasan'; discloses unit is now filming action sequences

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan alias Simbu, who has been continuously shooting at night from April 25 for director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan', has now dropped an update on the film in which he has disclosed that the unit is currently in the process of filming action sequences.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Simbu shared a picture of himself with director Vetrimaran and action choreographer Peter Hain and wrote, "Arasan in action mode."

For the unaware, Simbu had only recently disclosed that he had been shooting continuously for over two months at night for director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan'. The actor, in a light hearted manner, had remarked that the gruelling schedule had left his circadian rhythm "officially confused".

Taking to his Instagram stories section some days ago, Simbu said, "More than 2 + months of continuous night shoots. My circadian rhythm is officially confused."

For the unaware, Simbu had resumed shooting for 'Arasan' on April 25 this year. Prior to that, shooting had come to a grinding halt as a result of a stand off between well known film producer Ishari K Ganesh and Simbu over the advance paid to him for a film that never took off.

When shooting for Arasan resumed, sources close to the actor had told IANS that shooting would currently happen in Chennai and that this would be a long schedule. Yogi Babu and actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too were expected to shoot for the film during this schedule.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

A promo for the film that was released by the makers last year begins on a light note with director Nelson making an appearance as himself in it.

Simbu tells director Nelson that what he is about to tell him is all true. The killers, the victims, the names and places are all real. But then, he urges Nelson not to show it as it is and asks him to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he says and adds that if what he says comes out, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers and even judges will be in trouble.

Even as Simbu says this, the makers of 'Arasan' put out a disclaimer.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he tells a now nervous Nelson. He then says it is his case that is coming up for hearing next and that he will return and explain in detail.

He goes into court and on his way to the courtroom, is coached by his lawyer. Once he takes the stand, the judge tells him that the police have charged him with committing three murders in one night and asks him if he pleads guilty. To this, Simbu replies that he has nothing to do with the murders. However, the scenes shown next show that he is the one who has hacked the victims to death...

The promo makes it clear that this will be an untold story from the world of 'Vada Chennai'. It may be recalled that it was only recently that the makers announced the title of the film as 'Arasan'.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

-IANS

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