Sikandar Kher lauds 'Prahaar' co-star Rajkummar Rao: I’ll be your screen partner anytime brother

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher was seen essaying the role of Abbas Kazmi, the defence lawyer representing Ajmal Kasab in the courtroom drama 'Prahaar'.

In his latest social media post, Sikandar admitted that while Abbas was a challenging character, having a co-actor like Rajkummar Rao made everything a lot more exciting and easy.

Applauding Rajkummar's work in 'Prahaar', he penned, "Abbas Kazmi by no means was an easy character to play. A man who took up a case going up against all of society and humanity for his land, his constitution, was a challenge to say the least. But when you have a team and a co-actor like @rajkummar_rao the job becomes enjoyable and then the magic happens. I’ll be your screen partner anytime brother. What you have done in this film is not just a stellar performance, it’s a career defining one and I had front row seats to it. (sic)."

Thanking director Avinash Arun for believing in him, Sikandar shared, "@avinasharundhaware , what can I say. Apart from being an auteur you have been a pillar of strength. Professionally and personally. Your belief in me not only as an actor but a person is something I will cherish and hold close to my heart till the end of time. What you have given me is so much more than just a terrific role. You see me brother. For that I shall always look up to the skies and thank whoever is looking down, for having made our journeys cross paths."

Expressing his gratitude to producer Dinesh Vijan, he added, "#DineshVijan , it was your faith in me that I got this opportunity. You continue to make great cinema and your passion to the arts is absolutely wonderful to see and be a part of. You’ve built a beautiful family in @maddockfilms and somewhere I feel a part of it now. Thank you."

Speaking of another co-actor from 'Prahaar', Lalit Prabhakar, Sikandar wrote on the photo-sharing app, "@lalit.prabhakar , you’re such a fine actor. From the moment I saw you step into that witness box on our first day of shoot I knew something special was happening. When I saw the film I was completely floored by your performance. Bravo !"

--IANS

pm/