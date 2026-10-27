'Significant step in making cricket more inclusive,' says DCCI secy Ravi Kant after BCCI’s initiative to support differently-abled cricketers

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to encourage its member associations to take appropriate measures for the welfare, development and betterment of differently-abled cricketers across the country.

In a communication dated October 26, 2026, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia requested all member associations to undertake meaningful initiatives to promote the participation of differently-abled cricketers and provide them with the necessary encouragement, assistance and opportunities to grow in the game.

The communication follows deliberations at the 95th Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, held in Mumbai on September 18, 2026, where the need to support differently-abled cricketers was discussed and agreed upon.

Welcoming the initiative, DDCI secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan and joint secretary Abhay Pratap Singh expressed their gratitude to the BCCI for recognising the importance of inclusive cricket and taking a positive step towards creating greater opportunities for differently-abled players.

"This gesture is a significant step towards making cricket more inclusive and providing our players with greater recognition and opportunities to showcase their talent. Such support strengthens our resolve to nurture emerging talent, promote equal opportunities in sports, and help our cricketers represent the nation with pride. We hope this association will pave the way for greater collaboration and a brighter future for differently-abled cricket in India," said Ravi Kant Chauhan.

Abhay Pratap Singh added, “The BCCI’s communication to its member associations reflects a positive commitment to strengthening differently-abled cricket in India. We hope this initiative will inspire associations across the country to take concrete measures to support these cricketers and help them reach their full potential."

The BCCI’s appeal to its member associations is expected to encourage greater participation and create a more supportive ecosystem for differently-abled cricketers. By promoting opportunities at the grassroots and institutional levels, the initiative can contribute to the growth of inclusive cricket and help players showcase their talent.

DCCI expressed hope that the initiative would translate into meaningful action across state associations, with sustained efforts towards player development, access to facilities, encouragement and wider participation in the sport.

--IANS

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