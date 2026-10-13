Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg injury while rehearsing for an action sequence

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently took to social media to reveal he has suffered a ligament tear during rehearsals ahead of a performance.

The ‘Shershaah’ actor shared an update on his Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of his injured leg wrapped in a black bandage. Adding a touch of humour to the update, Sidharth joked that he had taken the expression “break a leg” a little too seriously. Sharing his photo, he wrote, “I took break a leg tooo’ seriously.”

Going by his post, it appears that Sidharth Malhotra sustained the injury while rehearsing for an action sequence. He seemingly injured his leg and shared a photo of the affected limb wrapped in a cast.

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently made headlines after announcing that he and his wife, Kiara Advani, are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on social media on October 7 through an adorable picture featuring their daughter, Saraayah.

In the photograph, Kiara, Sidharth and their little one were seen holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the arrival of a new member of their family. Sharing the photograph, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their first pregnancy in 2025 through a joint social media post. The couple shared a photograph of their hands holding a tiny pair of baby socks to reveal the news.

The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June 2025.

On the professional front, Kiara was recently seen alongside Yash in the gangster drama ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’. Meanwhile, Sidharth’s latest release is ‘Vvan – Force of the Forrest’, in which he shares screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia.

--IANS

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