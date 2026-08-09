FairPoint: Netas, reels and the race for Gen Z

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) It is quite an interesting phenomenon that has taken over the country. Almost everyone is talking about this group -- some with admiration, some in awe, some with fear, and many more with curiosity. Gen Z has become the new catchword. Whether inside homes, communities, industries or, of course, the political world, everyone seems to have suddenly discovered this generation.

Gen Z has become the most sought-after generation today. Special attention is being given to it, particularly by the political class. After all, the future vote pattern may depend on whether Gen Z is happy or unhappy. And that future is not very far away. The 2027 Assembly elections in politically crucial states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are around the corner, followed by the big 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

So, the politicians have begun preparing. And the preparation is not limited to manifestos and speeches. The transformation is visible from head to toe.

The traditional Indian neta, with his kurta-pyjama and serious expression, is slowly disappearing. In his place is emerging a new political species -- the neta with a smart shirt, jeans, chinos, jacket and sneakers, preferably to give a cool look, rather 'drippy' and 'totally slay in that fit' in Gen Z lingo.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears particularly keen to strike a chord with Gen Z, and perhaps even Gen Alpha. His 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interactions are aimed at getting closer to students, while his dressing too has undergone a noticeable change.

The loose T-shirts and baggy trousers have given way to a more carefully put-together look -- slim-fit pink shirt, denims or chinos, and sporty sneakers. The message is clear: politics is also looking relatable.

There is nothing wrong with changing one's wardrobe. But when politicians begin dressing like college students, one wonders whether the next step will be asking them to submit their attendance before addressing a rally. And Rahul Gandhi may have a questionable attendance record, given his frequent secret sojourns.

The Congress leader has also started an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram. It was during this session that he shared a glimpse of his personal life, including his pet dog 'Noorie'. His comment about his mother getting angry after he put Noorie on video had the informality that social-media audiences enjoy.

The politician has, perhaps, discovered what every influencer already knows -- sometimes a dog can connect better than a speech.

Then there is the 'Aam Aadmi' neta, Arvind Kejriwal, who, if reports are to be believed, has found an unusual way to cultivate a base among the generations, hoping they will shape the politics of tomorrow. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), born out of viral Internet content, is led by people who have links or have been associated with Kejriwal's AAP.

Whether it is Abhijeet Dipke or Ashutosh Ranka, the AAP shadow is clearly visible. Kejriwal, too, has been consistently using selfie-style videos to connect with the young.

The selfie camera, it appears, has become his new political microphone, and the 'cockroach' has found a way into the political field too.

There is also Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is seeking another shot at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chair and has also understood the importance of Gen Z.

This was particularly visible during the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest. Dimple Yadav's presence and her emotional interactions with students became an important part of the party's social media narrative. The SP has also been reaching out to influencers, as Akhilesh Yadav has advised senior party leaders to learn the language of reels and remain connected with Gen Z.

One can imagine the old political training manuals being quietly replaced. Earlier, it was first learn how to address a rally, but now it is first learn how to make a reel.

While most politicians are now discovering Gen Z, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about India's young population throughout his years in office. He also has a formidable following among young Indians.

His recent selfie-style Instagram video on examination paper leaks provided another indication of that reach. The video posted on the night of July 23 crossed 303 million views within 24 hours, surpassing the previous global record attributed to American streamer IShowSpeed. His subsequent Instagram videos have also attracted enormous numbers.

Whatever the political interpretation, one thing is clear: the competition for Gen Z is no longer happening only on the ground. It is also happening on the phone screen.

And Gen Z is loving the attention. Perhaps no generation before it has had politicians trying so hard to understand its vibe. No generation before has received this much attention from politicians. And there is an interesting reason for that.

Gen Z is the way it is because the generations before it were different.

Those born between 1946 and 1964 grew up in a world of restrictions. Even watching a film in a cinema hall could itself become a matter of parental investigation if someone saw you and complained. There were rules, there were watchful eyes, and there was always someone asking where you had been.

Generation X, broadly those born between 1965 and 1980, got somewhat more freedom. Technology entered homes, social attitudes changed, and the world began opening up.

Then came the Millennials, or Generation Y, born broadly between 1981 and 1996. They witnessed the arrival of the Internet, mobile phones and digital technology. Freedom expanded further.

And then came Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012 -- raised with smartphones, social media, reels, influencers and a completely different idea of communication.

For Gen Z, a politician is not necessarily someone seen from a distant stage. He can appear on the phone, in the feed, speaking directly to them. He can be serious in one reel, funny in another, and perhaps even show his dog in the third.

The old political generation, therefore, has little choice but to reinvent itself. The kurta may still survive, but the selfie camera has arrived. The rally is still there, but now it needs a reel. And the neta who once wanted to look like a neta now wants to look relatable.

After all, when the voter changes, the politician has to change too. Or, as Gen Z might simply say: Adapt. Or get left on seen.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

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