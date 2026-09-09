Siddhi Idnani's 'Drones' unit releases three first look posters of film

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The makers of director Raghav Mirdath's upcoming surrealist fantasy entertainer 'Drones', featuring actresses Siddhi Idnani and Anjali Nair in the lead, have now released three first look posters of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sources say that the upcoming film, which is being produced by GM Morgan Films, will be a unique surrealist fantasy entertainer. The film’s three First Look posters that have now been unveiled have revealed that the film has a storyline blending horror and fantasy elements.

Sources point out that the film has been built around an intriguing question, "What if bizarre incidents that could occur only in dreams started happening in the real world?"

Set in a mysterious fantasy universe filled with a mad scientist, a detective, an angel, a witch and several puzzling incidents, 'Drones', they say, will take audiences on a fascinating journey. The film has been crafted in the rarely explored surrealist fantasy genre in Tamil cinema.

The first poster presents the heroine amidst a dense forest, a full moon, a mysterious castle, bats and angelic figures, creating a magical fantasy atmosphere.

The second poster features the film’s key characters together, accompanied by a drone, a mysterious elderly woman and several unusual devices, offering a glimpse into a world that blends science fiction and fantasy.

The third poster features a witch with an aggressive and terrifying appearance inside a dark room surrounded by countless dolls, powerfully highlighting the film’s horror and thriller elements.

With each poster presenting a distinctly different mood and revealing various layers of the story, the team has further intensified the audience’s curiosity about the film.

Apart from Siddhi Idnani and Anjali Nair, the film will also feature actors Devadarshini, Dravid Selvam of Parithabangal fame, Kureshi of Vijay TV fame, Cinemawala Sathish and Sasi Selvaraj in pivotal roles. RJ Deepak is to make his debut in the film industry with 'Drones'.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film has been handled by Jayanth Sethu Madhavan, while Hari S.R. has composed its music. Satheesh Suriya has taken care of the film's editing, with R. Kishore handling art direction and Harshika Ramesh serving as the costume designer.

--IANS

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