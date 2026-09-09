India enter AVC Men's Volleyball Asian Championship QF

Fukuoka (Japan), Sep 9 (IANS) India have entered the quarter-finals of the AVC Men's Volleyball Asian Championship as one of the two best-ranked third-placed teams in the pools.

Bahrain’s 3-0 win over Oman on Wednesday has confirmed India's berth in the last eight. This is India's first quarterfinal appearance at the continental event since 2019.

The tournament in Fukuoka serves as a qualification event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and for the 2027 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Cup.

India scored their first win at the AVC Men's Volleyball Asian Championship on Tuesday, saving their chances of grabbing the last available spot in the quarterfinals.

In Tuesday’s opening game, India produced a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-21) victory over New Zealand in a decider for third place in Pool B to stay in contention for a quarterfinal spot as one of the two best-ranked third-placed teams in the pools.'

India’s opposite and captain Jerome Vinith Charles spearheaded the team to success with a match-high 19 points, including two kill blocks. Outside hitters Chirag Yadav (three aces, one block) and Amit Balwan Singh (two blocks) added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

India's qualification for the quarterfinals depended on the result of Wednesday’s match between the other two candidates from Pool A, Oman and Bahrain. As per the scenario, if Oman had got the three points against Bahrain, they would have beaten the Indians in the race for the quarterfinals. Bahrain winning over Oman would have put them and India on point ratios. In all other cases, India would have progressed to the last eight.

Japan mastered a 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21) shutout of Australia to top the final pool standings undefeated and leave the Aussies in second place on a 2-1 win-loss record, with both teams already qualified for the quarterfinals.

--IANS

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