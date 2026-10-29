October 29, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Siddharth wishes his ‘jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday, calls himself her ‘biggest fan’

Siddharth wishes his ‘jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday, calls himself her ‘biggest fan’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Siddharth penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Thursday.

The doting husband called his ‘jaan’ as the sweetest, kindest and most brilliant person and described himself as her biggest fan.

Taking to his social media account, Siddharth shared a series of pictures and videos capturing their moments together.

He wrote, “its that time of year again

the day i say thank you veryyyy much

to the universe and everything in between

my crucial half that counts was born today

heres some pictures to tell you where we've been. always the sweetest, always so brilliant

always the kindest, there's really nobody else like you! Happy Birthday Adu Jaan

lets go on another trip around the sun together”

“thank you for taking the time and care to be born ma'am.

your biggest fan, i love you. (sic),” he wrote.

The birthday post featured manyl candid moments of the couple, including a black-and-white picture of Aditi cuddling their white cat as Siddharth kissed her on the head.

Another picture shows the two sitting together on the steps of their home.

One of the videos captured Aditi's surprised reaction in what appeared to be a hotel lobby. The actress was seen looking visibly startled as Siddharth approached her with the camera rolling, seemingly catching her off guard during one of her work commitments.

The carousel also included a picturesque moment of Aditi relaxing in a swimming pool against the backdrop of a city skyline at sunset.

Talking about the couple's love story, it began in 2021 when they met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram.

Their relationship culminated in an engagement announcement on March 28, 2024. Siddharth and Aditi tied the knot on September 16, 2024, in an intimate traditional ceremony at a historic temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

–IANS

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