Siddharth says 'thank you for been born' as wife Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Siddharth thanked his better half, Aditi Rao Hydari, for being born in a sweet birthday wish on Wednesday.

He treated the netizens to a couple of candid clicks of the 'Heeramandi' actress and called her 'sweetest, brilliant, and kindest'.

Siddharth wrote on his official Instagram handle, "its that time of year again the day i say thank you veryyyy much

to the universe and everything in between

my crucial half that counts was born today

heres some pictures to tell you where we've been"

always the sweetest, always so brilliant

always the kindest, there's really nobody else like you! (sic)"

"Happy Birthday Adu Jaan ( glowing star emoji)

lets go on another trip around the sun together (red heart emoji)

thank you for taking the time and care to be born ma'am.

your biggest fan, i love you. (Kiss emoji)," his warm birthday wish for his wife went.

Talking about Siddharth and Aditi's love saga, their romance bloomed on the sets of the Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'. If the reports are to be believed, when Siddharth first met Aditi, he greeted her with, “Hello, beautiful girl". Their friendship soon transformed into romance.

On March 28, 2024, these two announced their engagement on social media with a sweet post.

Later, Siddharth and Aditi got married in an intimate traditional ceremony on September 15, 2024. The couple tied the knot at a historic family temple in Telangana, in the company of close family and friends.

Work-wise, Siddharth and Aditi shared screen space in the recently released anthology 'Lust Stories 3'.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the project has 4 stories by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Lust Stories 3' enjoys an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, and Radhika Madan.

Aditya and Siddharth were a part of Bhardwaj's story titled 'Erotica', where the two play a married couple.

--IANS

pm/