Siddharth Roy Kapur recalls being ‘astounded’ by Nana Patekar in ‘Parinda’, calls him a rare performer

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur recalled how veteran actor Nana Patekar’s performance in ‘Parinda’ left him “astounded.”

He described him as a rare performer who could effortlessly transition from intense roles to comedy. Speaking to IANS, Roy said, “I would just like to say that he was an incredible performer. There are very few actors who can range from Parinda to Welcome. From that kind of intense performance to that kind of comedy. And Nana Patekar was one of those rare actors.”

Recalling his experience of watching ‘Parinda’ in a Mumbai’s cinema, the producer said Patekar’s performance had left a lasting impression on him. “I still remember watching Parinda in Hero Cinema and being astounded by his performance. It's one of those performances that really stand out to you as being something that breaks new ground,” he said.

Siddharth also extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family, adding that Indian cinema would deeply miss the veteran performer. “So, I would just like to say that my deep condolences to the family and Indian cinema will miss him,” he added.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hema Malini, have expressed their condolences following the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Other celebrities, including Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi, also remembered his contribution to Indian cinema and his enduring impact on generations of performers.

In an exclusive statement to IANS, Pankaj Tripathi recalled how Nana Patekar’s guidance went beyond the world of cinema. He shared that Patekar would often offer advice and help him make important decisions in life.

“Nana ji’s passing is an incredibly painful loss for our entire fraternity; it's a deeply personal loss for me. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Kaala, and that experience will always remain very special to me. He was not just a co-actor but someone who would guide me on the craft, life choices, and the smallest nuances of acting,” he said.

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to reports, the veteran actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa after complaining of severe chest discomfort.