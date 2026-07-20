Siddhaarth Mishra reveals inspiration behind his ‘Gullak’ character

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Siddhaarth Mishra, who is known for his work in ‘Gullak 4’, has shared an interesting insight into preparing for his role as Dr. Prithvi in ‘Gullak 5’. The actor revealed that the director Abhat Raut gave him a very pointed brief about his character.

The actor shared that he was asked to take inspiration from Hrithik Roshan’s character in the boys’ trip film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Talking about the same, Siddhaarth said, “My character brief by director Abhat Raut was simple, carry the tone and tenor of Hrithik Roshan’s character in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. Emulate him but obviously not copy him. Dr. Prithvi is too focused on what he does and strives to be No. 1, but by being highly ambitious, he pays a price. His personal life takes a hit, as we see in the final episode of ‘Gullak 5’”.

The actor shared that several script-reading sessions helped him understand Dr. Prithvi’s personality beyond the written scenes.

“Multiple readings established that he is a cleanliness and health freak. That’s where the dialogue in the first scene, ‘Yaar haath toh dho liye hai, lunch ke baad hi haath milaate hain’, comes from while speaking to Annu, played by Anant Joshi”, he added.

Siddhaarth also contributed a subtle yet impactful character detail that wasn’t originally in the script, as he said, “An addition that I made was that Prithvi would open the door to Dr. Priti’s cabin with his elbow so that he doesn’t catch any germs. He enters the cabin with that energy and carries it throughout the scene. In fact, the fitness freak in him gets even more irked when Dr. Priti is excited by chhole bhature and samosas, much to Annu’s delight”.

--IANS

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