Shweta Tripathi on presenting her play in Pride Month: Feels meaningful

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi is bringing back her play titled “Cock” in Pride Month as she says it feels meaningful because “Pride” is ultimately about people having the freedom to be themselves and to live honestly.

Speaking about the significance of staging the play during Pride Month, Shweta said in a statement: “What I love about Cock is that it doesn’t tell audiences what to think. It asks questions. At its heart, the play is about identity, love, confusion, vulnerability and the search for authenticity.”

“Those themes are universal, which is why people continue to connect with it so deeply. Presenting the play during Pride Month feels especially meaningful because Pride is ultimately about people having the freedom to be themselves and to live honestly.”

“It’s about visibility, dignity and acceptance, but it’s also about empathy and understanding.”

Why does she love theatre so much?

Shweta said: “One of the reasons I love theatre is that it allows these conversations to happen in a shared space. You’re not engaging with an issue through headlines or social media debates. You’re sitting with real people, real emotions and real questions. That experience can be incredibly moving.”

“I don’t see Cock as a play that provides answers. I see it as a conversation starter. It invites audiences to examine their assumptions and approach identity with more curiosity and compassion.”

Produced under her banner AllMyTea, the acclaimed play continues to resonate because of its refusal to offer easy answers.

Shweta concluded: “Through AllMyTea, I want to continue supporting stories that create room for dialogue and understanding. If someone walks out of the theatre feeling a little more open-hearted, a little more reflective, or a little more willing to listen to another person’s experience, then I think the play has done something valuable. For me, that’s what Pride is about too. Celebrating people for who they are and creating spaces where everyone feels seen, heard and respected.”

--IANS

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