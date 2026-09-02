Shweta Tripathi: Books have shaped the way I see people, the world around me

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of “Mirzapur: The Film”, revealed that she had already built a relationship with books before her character Golu Gupta came into her life.

Shweta feels that her curiosity, independent way of thinking, and desire to constantly learn are qualities she naturally shares with the much-loved character.

Shweta said: "Every actor hopes they'll meet a character who already understands a part of them. For me, that was Golu. Her love for books never felt like research because I'd been living with that habit for years.”

“I've always been the person who walks into a bookstore saying, 'I'll just browse,' and somehow walks out carrying at least three books.”

The actress said that if there's one thing that has always connected Golu and her, “it's reading.”

“Books have shaped the way I see people and the world around me. As an actor, you're constantly trying to understand why someone behaves the way they do, and books allow you to step into hundreds of lives without leaving your own. They've made me less judgemental, more empathetic and endlessly curious,” she said.

The actress added: “Golu and I also share that need to keep learning, asking questions and not accepting everything at face value. Where we're different is that Golu is much more reserved, while I'm someone who enjoys conversations and expressing what I feel.”

“But at our core, that curiosity and love for discovering something new through every book is what connects us the most."

Made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series will bring back some familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast will also see new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 4th September this year.

--IANS

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