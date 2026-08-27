Shweta Singh Kirti recalls sharing toys and sweets with Sushant Singh Rajput in a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan post

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her late brother with a heartfelt post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

She shared rare childhood memories and photos, taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane and recalling the special bond they shared as siblings. Shweta remembered how happy she felt while sharing her toys with Sushant when they were children. Recalling their childhood days, she said she would willingly share her favorite toys, including a doll and a small kitchen set she had received as gifts, because seeing her brother play with them brought her happiness.

Shweta also admitted that things were a little different when it came to sweets. Since both siblings loved sweets equally, she was particular about making sure they received exactly equal shares.

Sharing a childhood photograph of herself feeding Sushant kalakand on Raksha Bandhan, she wrote, “How I still remember this day… how elated I felt to share all my toys with you. My only doll, the little kitchen set I had received as a gift… somehow it would make me even happier to see you play with them and enjoy them. But oh my my… when it came to sweets, which both of us loved equally, it was a different story I wanted to make sure we shared exactly equally. Nobody gets more, nobody gets less… it had to be damn equal!”

“Look at my face in this picture while I am feeding Bhai the Kalakand on Rakshabandhan I remember being so particular about giving him exactly half… just look at that expression! How intently I am watching to make sure he doesn’t take a bigger bite. These are the memories I will always keep so close… so very cherished.

Shweta added, “Btw Bhai… next birth, if I take one, you will have to play my bigger, loving sister… and I get to be the naughty, sweet brat that you were. And if I could freeze one of the closest moments of my life, this would be the centerpiece… we are all here. Together. Just as we were… captured in perfection for eternity. #HappyRakshabandhan Bhai! May you always stay protected in God’s lap. #sushantsinghrajput.”

One of the throwback pictures featured Sushant as a little boy sitting on the floor and playing with Shweta.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His death was officially ruled a suicide, with post-mortem findings stating that he died due to asphyxia caused by hanging.

--IANS

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