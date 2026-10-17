Shweta Kawaatra shares why television was a ‘different world’ as ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ completes 26 years

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Shweta Kawaatra looked back at her journey with the popular television show “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” as it completed 26 years.

She recalled how television was a “different world” back then. Shweta, who played Pallavi in the show, shared a series of throwback photographs featuring scenes with her co-star Sakshi Tanwar. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to producer Ekta Kapoor, the production house, the channel, her co-actors and the entire crew.

“26 years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. And some memories still feel like yesterday. Cheers to @ektarkapoor for bringing the right people and stories together to create television magic. Thank you for trusting me with Pallavi, giving me the freedom to bring her to life, and always having my back,” she wrote.

Thanking Balaji Telefilms and Star Plus for their contributions, Shweta also acknowledged the audience for making the show a television phenomenon. Recalling the impact of the show on viewers, she said she still remembered driving through the city around 10 pm, when the roads were almost deserted as people stayed indoors watching the show.

“I still remember driving through the city around 10 pm, when the roads felt almost under curfew, while Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii played in living rooms everywhere. Imagine that! Television really was a different world then, wasn’t it?” she wrote.

The actress also expressed gratitude to her co-actors, writers, directors, cinematographers, editors, technicians, makeup artists, hairstylists, costume designers and everyone who worked behind the scenes.

Reflecting on her character, Pallavi, she said she was much more than a negative character, as she made viewers watch, react, discuss and even despise her. “And Pallavi? Oh, Pallavi! She wasn’t just a vamp. She was a character who made people watch, react, discuss and sometimes absolutely despise her! I’m grateful she carved out her own place in the audience’s imagination,” she added.

Concluding her note, Shweta said some shows go beyond entertainment to become a part of people's lives and television history. “Some shows entertain. Some become a part of your life. And a rare few become a part of television history. Here’s to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and everyone who made it our kahaani… & yours too,” she wrote.

“Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, aired on Star Plus and featured Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal. The family drama became one of the most popular television shows of its time.

--IANS

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