Shubhangi Atre shares how her father’s sacrifices shaped her life and career

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre has opened up about the deep influence her father’s sacrifices have had on her life and career.

Sharing a heartfelt reflection, she spoke about how his discipline, values, and quiet support shaped her journey and helped her become the person she is today. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Shubhangi shared, “When you’re young, you don’t really see what your parents are doing behind the scenes. You just enjoy the comfort. But now I realize how much he was managing, from family responsibilities to everything else. And he never made it look difficult.”

Talking about his sacrifices, the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress stated it wasn’t one moment but a gradual realization. “With time, I started noticing how he would always keep our needs first. He never complained, never made it obvious. That’s something you understand only when you grow up.”

The actress went on to describe her father. “I would say he is strong, caring, and very disciplined. He has always believed in doing the right thing, no matter how difficult it is. But at the same time, when it comes to family, he is very soft.”

Shubhangi also shared a small regret, saying she wishes she had thanked him earlier for always believing in her. She recalled times when she felt confused or unsure, especially about her career, but said her father never questioned her decisions and always stood by her. She added that she now truly understands how valuable that kind of support is.

Shubhangi Atre said that if she had to share a message for her father, it would be simple and straight from the heart: “Papa, thank you for always being there for me. I love you and I’m really grateful for everything you have done for me.”

On the professional front, Shubhangi Atre has been a part of shows like “Do Hanson Ka Jodaa,” “Havan,” “Chidiya Ghar,” and “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.”

--IANS

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