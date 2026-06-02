J&K pacer Auqib Nabi joins India squad as net bowler for Afghanistan Test

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir fast-bowler Auqib Nabi has been called up to join India squad a net bowler for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, to be played in New Chandigarh from June 6‑10.

Nabi, one of the standout performers of the Ranji Trophy season, where he led Jammu and Kashmir to victory by picking 60 scalps, was widely tipped to get a maiden Test call‑up. Despite his remarkable consistency, the selectors opted for lanky Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar as the back‑up fast bowling option to join Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the squad.

IANS has learnt that the right-arm pacer has been called up as net bowler to help India prepare for their one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

While addressing Nabi's omission during the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said, "There is always a chat around domestic performances. You do not necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. And he was close. But at this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked."

Besides Brar, left‑arm spinner Manav Suthar, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey were also handed maiden call‑ups to India’s squad for the one‑off Test.

With Shubman Gill leading the side and KL Rahul replacing Rishabh Pant as the vice‑captain. Brar, Suthar, and Dubey have been India ‘A’ regulars after being standout performers in domestic cricket.

Apart from Gill, Rahul, and Pant, the batting group includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel. With Ravindra Jadeja rested for the game, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar will handle spin bowling duties.

This will only be the second Test between the two sides, after India won the first one, played in 2018 by an innings and 262 runs. The Test will not be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

--IANS

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