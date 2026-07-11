Shubhangi Atre gets emotional as father wins carrom game despite fingers affected by chemotherapy

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre turned emotional as she celebrated her father's inspiring victory at a carrom tournament.

The actress revealed that he emerged victorious despite his fingers not moving properly following chemotherapy during his battle with cancer.

Taking to her social media account, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' actress shared a series of pictures from the event featuring her father receiving a trophy, followed by posing with family members, fellow participants and dignitaries.

In one picture, Shubhangi is seen standing proudly beside her father and other family members, while another picture captures him smiling with his trophy after the tournament.

Sharing the emotional post, Shubhangi wrote, "Congratulations Papa After battling cancer, my father's fingers still don't move properly because of chemotherapy. Yet, he won the carrom game. A reminder that strength isn't always in perfect hands—it's in an unbreakable spirit. Just keep moving with a happy heart."

The post received a lot of love from fans and friends from the television industry. Producer J.D. Majethia commented with claps and heart emoticons, while actress Kanica Maheshwari wrote, "Wow! Now I know the strength is coming from there! Congratulations to ur papa."

For the uninitiated, Shubhangi's father was diagnosed with esophagus cancer in 2024. At the time, the actress had appealed to her followers for prayers, and had written, "My Dear Insta family. A few days back my father was diagnosed with Cancer, his treatment is starting from today. Our family needs your blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Her father has almost recovered from the disease and recuperating well as per reports.

On the professional front, Shubhangi Atre made her acting debut with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' before gaining recognition with 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Havan' and 'Chidiya Ghar'.

She became a household name after stepping into the role of Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!', where she had replaced Shilpa Shinde.

–IANS

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