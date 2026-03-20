Shruti Haasan tries a fun snack recipe on her day off

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan tried a fun snack recipe on her day off.

The 'Salaar' actress added some dates to the vanilla Greek yoghurt and topped it off with flaky salt and some olive oil.

Shruti further revealed that for her, a day off means reading scripts, while taking doom-scrolling breaks in between.

Sharing the video of making the appetizing snack on her social media handle, the 'Premam' actress penned the caption, "Day off means catching up reading my script whilst taking doom scrolling breaks - saw this snack recipe tried it and I’m so so obsessed (red heart emojis) dates - vanilla Greek yoghurt - flaky salt - olive oil = DELICIOUS (sic)."

She further added "The Devil is in the Details" song by The Chemical Brothers from the album "Hanna".

Shruti stays on top of her social media game and loves to keep the netizens hooked with such posts.

In February, Shruti, who has worked across industries and languages, revealed that she has a very different idea of a home now.

She shared that for her, home is not a place but a deeply personal space she carries within herself.

“Home is not geography at all for me, is what I've realized. When I go back to Chennai I feel an ease and I feel a love that is so infinite. In Mumbai, I feel a different kind of love. In Hyderabad, because I work in these industries, I feel a different kind of love," said the 'Coolie' actress.

Shruti added that each city has its own warmth. However, with time, she has discovered something more profound.

“What I've realized is you could probably throw me in the middle of anywhere and if I have to find my comfort, I will. That's my joy in life, it's getting to know people and a place and its culture and finding the thing that I love about it and making it then mine. Home is really where I am," she went on to add.

--IANS

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