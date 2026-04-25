Shruti Haasan receives a special photo frame as gift but with a fun twist

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has received a special gift that got her extremely excited.

The 'Saalar' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and showed the beautiful photo frame with a stunning photo of herself, which she recently received as a gift.

The clip uploaded by Shruti on the photo-sharing app had the 'Premam' actress saying, "Someone gave me this lovely photo frame of me. Isn't it cute?"

However, leaving everyone surprised, Shruti went on to take a bite from the photo frame, revealing that it is edible.

Sharing her excitement, she added, "Why do I still get excited about this shit? I don't know, but it's cool."

Next, she went ahead and took another bite from the fun photo frame.

Shruti's social media feed comprises several such entertaining glimpses from both her personal and professional life.

Earlier this month, Shruti was seen channeling her inner chef, and she made some appetizing Ambur Biryani, accompanied by Kathrika curry.

Dropping a picture of her latest culinary triumph on social media, Shruti penned on her Instagram Stories, "Homemade ambur Biryani and Kathrika curry...cooking me is back."

In March, Shruti shared the recipe for the yummy and healthy snack she tried on her day off from the shoot.

The 'Coolie' actress added some dates to the vanilla Greek yoghurt and topped it off with flaky salt and some olive oil.

"Day off means catching up reading my script whilst taking doom scrolling breaks - saw this snack recipe tried it and I’m so so obsessed (red heart emojis) dates - vanilla Greek yoghurt - flaky salt - olive oil = DELICIOUS," read the caption.

Work-wise, Shruti will soon be seen as the female lead in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” with Prabhas as the protagonist.

The first installment in the beloved franchise, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” reached the audience back in 2023.

--IANS

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