Shruti Haasan on life lessons: Even tough days are good days for lessons

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has spoken about the challenges that accompany passion and purpose and added that difficult moments often become valuable lessons, while the good ones serve as reminders to stay the course.

Speaking to IANS at the Rugby Premier League Season 2, Shruti, who is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, said: “Whether it's rugby or anything you love to do, there will be a lot of challenges. You know, it's always like that. They can be internal, a lot of them external to the world.”

She added: “But I think when you know you love something, and you really passionately believe that that is what you want to do in your life, and that's your calling, then even the tough days are good days for lessons, and the good days are reminders to keep going.”

Shruti also shared a string of videos of herself performing at the RPL Season 2, which kicked off on June 16 with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The actress was last seen in the action thriller film Coolie and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.

In the film, a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend, which leads him to a dangerous crime syndicate.

She was recently seen in a dance number in the Ram Charan-starrer “Peddi”, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Shruti made her acting debut as an adult with the Hindi film Luck in 2009. In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Tamil debut with 7 Aum Arivu, Following a career breakthrough with the Tamil film 3, she established herself with her work in films such as Gabbar Singh, Balupu, Yevadu, Race Gurram, Krack and Waltair Veerayya.

--IANS

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