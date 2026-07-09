Shruti Haasan finds happiness in tea with ghee against the backdrop of Mumbai monsoons

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress and singer Shruti Haasan has shared a glimpse of her peaceful monsoon moment.

Taking to Instagram, she gave a peek into the simple joys of her everyday life. Shruti expressed gratitude for the freedom and happiness of being an artist while enjoying her favourite English breakfast tea with ghee against the beautiful backdrop of Mumbai monsoons.

Sharing her video of playing piano, Shruti wrote, “I had a dream .. woke up late on my semi off day and thought I need to score my dream before I forget the dream or the feeling . thought a little about life but before I could have my morning tea or let the day take over I made some layers made a teeny tiny tune and put it down in my time capsule of nothing. Everything doesn’t need to become something sometimes it just needs to exist. (sic)

“That’s what I told my self today .. how blessed i am to live the beautiful free life of an artist who can wake up play her piano in her favourite space and have her favourite cups of English breakfast tea with ghee right after :) and all with the perfect grey backdrop of the Mumbai monsoons,” she added.

The ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actress has always shared a deep connection with music and often gives a glimpse of her passion through videos of her singing and playing the piano. Shruti has always been vocal about her love for music.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan comes from a family with a rich musical and artistic legacy. She is the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and has grown up surrounded by creativity and music.

Kamal Haasan is not only known for his remarkable acting career but has also made his mark as a playback singer and music director. Shruti’s mother, Sarika, is a celebrated actress with a deep appreciation for music. Shruti Haasan began her musical journey at a very young age. She made her playback singing debut at just six years old with her father’s film ‘Thevar Magan.’

--IANS

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