Shreya Kalra says Shivangi Joshi read her chats with Kushal Tandon during their relationship: She cried on set

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Reality show Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Shreya Kalra, in a recent episode, claimed that actress and fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi once read her entire chat with actor Kushal Tandon after he allegedly messaged her while he was reportedly dating the actress.

During the latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2', Shreya made the revelation while speaking to fellow contestant and actress Shilpa Shinde.

Recalling the incident, Shreya said she was shooting a promotional video for one of Shivangi's television shows when Kushal allegedly reached out to her on social media.

"He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. At that time there was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. I didn't know about it," Shreya said.

She further alleged that Kushal continued messaging her, but she was in a commited relationship and decided not to pursue the conversation as she felt something was not right in the conversation.

She further claimed, "He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped. Then, Shivangi and I met on the set and she was like, 'Oh hi! Yes! He told me about you that you followed and messaged him.' I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.'"

Shreya added that she immediately offered Shivangi her phone to clear any misunderstanding, if at all.

"I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything," she said.

Shilpa Shinde further in the conversation asked if Shivangi had cried after reading the messages.

Shreya replied, "She did cry after the shoot on the set. After 3-5 months, that guy posted a story saying that they have broken up."

Shreya further claimed that she later brought up Shivangi's past relationship during their time on 'Lock Upp 2' in an attempt to understand what had gone wrong between the couple. However, according to her, Shivangi chose not to discuss the matter and diverted the conversation.

For the uninitiated, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi reportedly begsb dating while working together on the television show 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka'.

Neither of them publicly ever confirmed their relationship, but reports stated that both of them were head over heels in love.

Currently, Kushal is a contestant in the 'Alliance' house, while Shivangi is participating in 'Lock Upp 2'.

–IANS

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