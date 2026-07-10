July 10, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Shreya Kalra calls Gaurav Khanna 'blessed': May God never give anyone a wife like Akanksha Chamola

Shreya Kalra calls Gaurav Khanna 'blessed': May God never give anyone a wife like Akanksha Chamola

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) "Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa" contestant Shreya Kalra took a sharp dig at Akanksha Chamola following a heated confrontation on the reality show, calling her actor-husband Gaurav Khanna a "blessed man" and remarking, "May God never give anyone a wife like her.”

Shreya was seen having a conversation with Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri Grover after all contestants ganged up against them. It all happened when Shilpa ordered two premium meals despite the “Kharcha Paani” for buying meals from the digital canteen was low.

Speaking to her only two friends Madhuri and Shilpa, Shreya called Akanksha a “mandbuddhi” (idiot).

Shreya said: “Chamola is an idiot. Farah Khan told her on stage, ‘you all are ganging up on her.’ She didn’t come and tell anyone. She’s an idiot.”

Taking a dig at her separation with Gaurav Khanna, Shreya called the actor a “blessed man”.

“Gaurav Khanna is a blessed man that he got rid of this witch. She ruined the joy of winning that show (Bigg Boss). May God never give anyone a wife like her,” Shreya concluded.

The episode also saw Akanksha Chaudhary calling names to Shreya, who was seen maintaining her calm as she did not react.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

It is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

dc/

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