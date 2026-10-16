October 16, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal's 'Unstoppable Tour' returns to South Africa with performances in Durban & Pretoria

Shreya Ghoshal's 'Unstoppable Tour' returns to South Africa with performances in Durban & Pretoria

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) After ruling the stage in North America, celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to take her 'Unstoppable Tour' in South Africa this December.

She will be performing at Durban ICC on December 4, 2026. Afterward, she also has a show at SunBet Arena Time Square in Pretoria on December 5, 2026.

Expressing her excitement about returning to South Africa, Shreya said, “South Africa has always been a special place to return to, and I’m so happy to be bringing my 'Unstoppable Tour' to Durban and Pretoria. Every time I perform for audiences around the world, I’m reminded of how music brings us together, regardless of where we come from or what language we speak."

"After such an incredible experience in the USA, and with our India tour coming up, I’m excited to continue this journey and meet my fans from South Africa once again. I can’t wait to be back on stage, sing these songs with you and create some beautiful memories together this December," added the singer.

It must be noted that Shreya is the first Indian artist to offer Spotify users presales for her concerts, giving them early access to tickets. The presale will open on October 18 at 8:00 AM CAT and will close on October 19 at 7:59 AM CAT. There is also a second presale opportunity from October 19 at 8:00 AM CAT to October 20 at 7:59 AM CAT. After this, general ticket sales will commence on October 20.

Meanwhile, Shreya also reunited with fellow singer Sonu Nigam for the recent romantic number ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ from Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Prahaar.’

Speaking about working with Sonu Nigam, Shreya said, “Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is a beautiful celebration of love, companionship, and those little moments that make a relationship special. It has such a warm and romantic soul, and I loved bringing that emotion alive through my voice. Singing alongside Sonu ji always brings a special musical feeling, and this song was no different.”

--IANS

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