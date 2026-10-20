Shreya Ghoshal shares why this year’s Durga Puja performance was special

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared why her Durga Puja performance this year held special significance for her

She stated she felt a calling to sing in the presence of Ma Durga. The singer visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal to mark its 80th-year celebrations, where she sought the blessings of the goddess and performed with her entire band.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media, Shreya said she had wanted to ensure that she performed at least once in the presence of Ma Durga this year. She added that being in India and in Mumbai made it possible for her to fulfil the wish.

“I had felt a calling for this year to make sure I do one performance in Ma’s presence, and unlike every year I was very much in India, and in the city. Felt so blessed,” she wrote. Expressing gratitude to the organisers, the singer thanked filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the entire Mukerji family for making the occasion possible with their love and devotion.

“Thank you @ayan_mukerji and the whole Mukerji family for making this happen with so much love and devotion,” she added.

Shreya’s visit and performance were part of the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, which marked its 80th year this time.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organized by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s family in Mumbai, witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the film industry. Among those who attended the celebrations were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Tanishaa Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, Shreya Ghoshal, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, and Bipasha Basu.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is actively involved in organizing the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai, a celebration that has a long-standing connection with his family. The pandal was established in 1948 by his grandfather, veteran producer Sashadhar Mukherjee, and has continued to be an important part of the family’s Durga Puja traditions.

--IANS

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