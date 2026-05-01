May 01, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal says it’s imperative for singers to nurture composer in them to justice to songs

Shreya Ghoshal says it’s imperative for singers to nurture composer in them to justice to songs

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared that a singer always has a composer inside them, and it’s very important for a singer to cultivate the bent of mind of a composer to do justice to a song.

The singer spoke with IANS while travelling for shows across the globe. When asked if it’s hard to fight the temptation to turn composer, she said, “The fight is hard because I keep doing it. I have released a couple of singles, which I have composed. And I have done it along with my brother. Younger brother. But I would say that there is a composer in a singer”.

She said that it can't be two different pathways as when a singer is given a song, not all composers ask them to follow it completely.

She told IANS, “You also think, ‘What can I add to the song?’ When you are on the mic, you are constantly being creative. Adding to the color of the song. To enhance it in some way. Or adding your soul to it. And in that process. You end up adding some compositions, and some ideas. And it is a very fluid process”.

She cited lack of time as the reason behind not fully stepping into music composing, as she shared, “If you are doing independent music, it gives you a much more free hand to do that. For films, sometimes it is very rigid. But, I save myself a lot from that temptation because there is a lack of time (laughs). I want to do it. But, somehow I have to choose. And I feel maybe I am not that great as a composer”.

“The people who I really look up to, like I idolize Lata Ji as a singer. Asha Ji as a singer. Like that I have a lot of respect for the composers. So with such people. If you compare yourself, you will feel they’re so far above in their craft. That's why I am on that singular journey, to be able to sing well. But. I might spring into composing. You will hear me”, she added.

--IANS

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