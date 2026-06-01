Shreya Ghoshal reveals her deeply personal connection with ‘Siddha Bhajo’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The 5 time National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her voice to the devotional song ‘Siddha Bhajo’, has shared her deeply personal connection with the track.

The recently released spiritual and meditative rendition of the traditional bhajan rooted in the philosophy of nirgun bhakti and timeless spiritual wisdom. The rendition embraces minimalism and emotional sincerity, allowing the spiritual message of the bhajan to take center stage.

The singer shared that ‘Siddha Bhajo’ is one of her father’s most cherished bhajans, making this rendition a heartfelt tribute to the spiritual influence he has had on her life and musical journey.

Speaking about the release, Shreya Ghoshal said, “Siddha Bhajo’ is a bhajan that carries immense spiritual depth and simplicity. While recording it, I felt a sense of calm and introspection that I hope listeners will also experience through the music”.

“It is a reminder to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the self beyond the noise of everyday life. This bhajan has always been one of my father’s most favourite bhajans, so singing it became deeply emotional and personal for me. In many ways, this rendition is my tribute to him and to the values of spirituality and inner peace that he has always believed in”, she added.

Meanwhile, the singer had recently released her ‘All Hearts Tour’ live studio album. She earlier shared that the idea of turning the tour into an album came to her after realising that she along with her team has performed at some of the iconic locations across the globe.

She told earlier IANS, “I think we had such a fantastic journey in this tour because it spanned over a year, and we traveled to every part of the world, almost every possible city which we could have. And we had so much love garnered on the way from the audiences wherever we went and we did some really memorable shows”.

“I will remember them as closer to my heart concerts in terms of the venues, sometimes the audiences, sometimes the setlist, every time it was special. So, we thought that we would just curate all of it and make an album out of it. And it was a hard decision to, you know, which song to put. But we tried to get the best of the recordings from each of these venues”, she added.

--IANS

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