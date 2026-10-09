Shreya Ghoshal on reuniting with Sonu Nigam for ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’: ‘Singing with him always brings a special feeling’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal opened up about reuniting with fellow singer Sonu Nigam for the romantic track ‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ from the upcoming film ‘Prahaar.’

Calling the collaboration special, Shreya said singing alongside Sonu Nigam always brings a unique musical feeling. Ghoshal shared, “Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is a beautiful celebration of love, companionship, and those little moments that make a relationship special. It has such a warm and romantic soul, and I loved bringing that emotion alive through my voice. Singing alongside Sonu ji always brings a special musical feeling, and this song was no different.”

“Seeing Rajkummar and Wamiqa’s chemistry and the tenderness of their wedding moments on screen made the song even more special. I hope listeners feel the same warmth and happiness when they hear it.”

Sonu Nigam stated, “‘Tujh Mein Basi Meri Jaan’ is a song that celebrates love in its simplest and most beautiful form. It was wonderful to come together with Shreya once again for a melody that carries so much warmth and emotion.”

“Her voice brings a beautiful sensitivity to the song, and together we have tried to create something that feels timeless and heartfelt. The chemistry between Rajkummar and Wamiqa beautifully complements the emotion of the song, and I hope audiences enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Presented by T-Series, the song beautifully captures the warmth, tenderness and joy of love through Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s wedding sequence. The track has been composed by guest composer Pritam, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Marathi lyrics written by Ameya Dayal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, “Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam” stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware. The film is slated to hit theatres on 16th October 2026.

--IANS

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