October 19, 2026 8:17 PM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal joins the Recording Academy as a voting member for the Grammy Awards

Shreya Ghoshal joins the Recording Academy as a voting member for the Grammy Awards

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Adding another feather to her cap, celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal has joined the Recording Academy as an official voting member for the Grammy Awards.

Being one of the voting members, Shreya will now be able to contribute her perspective to this process. Further strengthening her foothold in the global music community, Shreya also recently took part in a South Asian panel organised by the Recording Academy. She was accompanied by Lara Raj of KATSEYE, Sameer Gadhia, and Raashi Kulkarni.

Speaking about constantly expanding her horizons, Shreya said, “Music has taken me to places I could have only dreamed of when I first started singing, and I feel incredibly grateful for the journey it has been. To now be part of the Recording Academy’s voting community is a special moment for me. The Grammys celebrate music from across the world, and being part of a community that recognises the creativity and hard work behind it is truly meaningful."

She also talked about the rich musical heritage of India.

"Coming from India, where music is so deeply woven into our lives and culture, I feel proud to bring that perspective to this platform. We have such a rich musical heritage and so many extraordinary artists telling stories through their music, and I hope to see more of these voices find recognition on the global stage,” the singer continued.

Meanwhile, Shreya is all set to return to South Africa with her 'Unstoppable Tour'.

Spilling her excitement about returning to South Africa, Shreya said, “South Africa has always been a special place to return to, and I’m so happy to be bringing my Unstoppable Tour to Durban and Pretoria. Every time I perform for audiences around the world, I’m reminded of how music brings us together, regardless of where we come from or what language we speak."

--IANS

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