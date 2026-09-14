Shreya Ghoshal gets emotional after Toronto concert: ‘A night that I will carry with me’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has opened up about her recent Toronto concert.

She revealed that the overwhelming response from the audience left her emotional and grateful. Taking to Instagram, Shreya shared her feelings after the concert and said the night was one she would cherish for a long time. She also expressed gratitude to the audience for turning up in huge numbers and enthusiastically singing along with her.

“Toronto, you were something else A night that I will carry with me for a long time. You have left me so emotional, I don’t think I can sleep tonight after this high,” she wrote.

The singer went on to thank her fans for their overwhelming response and the energy they brought to the concert. “Thank you for showing up in such huge numbers and singing along! I had an absolute blast performing for you all. Feeling blessed and eternally grateful! Thank you for your Unstoppable Energy Ganapati Bappa Morya,” she added.

Shreya also shared pictures from the concert, where she is seen performing on stage and singing for the audience. The crowd can be seen cheering for the singer and holding up placards in support. The images show the stadium packed with a massive crowd, with fans turning up in large numbers to cheer for the singer.

Shreya Ghoshal recently performed in Canada as part of her ‘The Unstoppable Tour 2026’, her longest tour across North America. Following successful performances across Europe, Australia and Asia, the singer brought her musical journey to North America, covering 12 cities across the United States and Canada during September.

Talking about the concert, Shreya Ghoshal told IANS, “This tour holds a very special place in my heart and marks a landmark chapter in the whole ‘Unstoppable’ journey. In a career spanning over two decades, this will be my longest tour across North America in a single month, and I’m genuinely excited to be coming back.”

--IANS

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