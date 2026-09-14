Kalpana Iyer recalls losing movies and work because she was ‘too skinny’: Thin was not acceptable

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Veteran actress, dancer and former model Kalpana Iyer has recalled losing out on movies and work early in her career because she was considered “too skinny” and did not have ‘enough weight’.

Kalpana took to her social media account to share a series of throwback pictures from her younger days.

“Yesterday a very dear friend sent me old Pictures of me and I was like...That is Really Meeeeeeee ..YES That is Me and I am so happy to see these pictures and for a moment it felt good,” she wrote.

She added, “But then I remembered how for a very long time My Amma had to feed me all sorts of things so that I could gain some weight and all this because I was considered too Skinny and too Thin for The Film Industry,” Kalpana recalled.

Kalpana added, “It’s a situation that seems so funny today but at that point it was Very Sad and Very Funny . I lost work in the movies because I didn’t have enough Weight on Me and thin was not acceptable,” she added.

The actress added, “Well My Creator had other plans and my life & Career Changed and My beauty Contests and my life as a Model and Miss India etc took of in 1975 and I am Grateful To Have Had A Career and A Change that Gave Me So Much...”

Looking back at her journey, she wrote, “Well long Story Short... Modeling, Beauty Contests , fashion Shows and A Dancer & Actress and a long Career ...Up Until 1999 ...”

After Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kalpana moved to Dubai in 1999 and stayed away from mainstream Bollywood for a considerable period.

“I came to Dubai after Hum Saath Saath Hai and I was Slim for a Long Time but then Work and Laziness and Age and I gained Weight...” she wrote.

Kalpana clarified that her weight gain was not linked to health problems and said she remains active.

“I don’t Have any Health issues and I am Very Active but it bothers me Sometimes that I Try so hard to do All I can but Nothing Works and Short Cuts I will not take and I don’t believe Much in Alternative Weight Loss,” she wrote.

“So...For Now I choose to be Happy with My Healthy Plump Self...”

In another picture shared as part of the post, Kalpana wrote, “I can only Laugh about it now. I know the Feeling of being Slim & Fit.” Another image carried the message: “I assure you all I am trying hard to remain fit. Slim is not the Goal...”

For the uninitiated, Kalpana became known for her work as a dancer and actress in Hindi cinema, particularly during the 1980s. She appeared in films such as Manokaamnaa, Pyaara Dushman, Armaan, Wardat, Lootmaar and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

She was also known for her performances in popular songs, including “Hari Om Hari” and “Rambha Ho”.

–IANS

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