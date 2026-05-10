Shreya Ghosal receives a special surprise this Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal received an adorable surprise from her team this Mother's Day.

Shreya took to her official Instagram account and posted a video in which her team was seen bringing her a gift.

As she opened it, she found a string of various photos of her with her son Devyaan, beautifully capturing her journey of motherhood.

"I love it. Literally, he is growing up in this line of pictures. He is slowly growing up," reacted the singer.

She added, "So, he was this little when he came into my life (Showing one of the photos). I was conscious when the baby was taken out and when he cried; that sound and that moment literally changed my life. Then, they brought him and put him here (pointing to her face). His little hands, he was crying".

Trying to put the bond between a mother and her child into words, Shreya shared, "The connection, the bond, the love, the way the baby looks at you. I mean, after you become a mother. In my case, when I became a mother, I had a newfound respect for my mom. I love her so much. But I feel how she feels for me. The bond between a mother and her child is very special. Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers there. And all the kids who have beautiful mamas."

Celebrating her mother and all the mothers, Shreya penned the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day! It was a beautiful surprise by my team while I was getting ready for a shoot (sic)."

"Although everyday is Mother’s Day but today is a reminder that we must never take our Mumma’s for granted. She is the Tigress that brought us in the world and will protect us against all forces of the world, such is the divine bond between a mother and her baby. Ma, I love you till eternity," added the singer.

--IANS

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