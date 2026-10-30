October 30, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor dances her way to glory as legendary Lavani dancer in ‘Eetha’ trailer

Shraddha Kapoor dances her way to glory as legendary Lavani dancer in ‘Eetha’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Eetha’ starring Shraddha Kapoor was unveiled on Friday. It showcases the actress essaying the role inspired by the legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

The trailer opens up with the internal conflict of the lead character peppered with self-doubts, and lost hope before she bounces back into action with the tamasha company, earning respect and fandom along her journey.

The trailer features fast cuts of dance sequences edited to a crisp and pulsating score by the musical duo Ajay-Atul. Shraddha capitalises on her Marathi cultural background and delivers a solid performance with a commanding screen presence set to the folk beats.

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar in his posthumous performance, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi.

The film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Marathi folk artist, Lavani dancer and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. She belonged to a family of traditional Tamasha artistes. From a very young age, she developed a passion for singing, dancing and acting. Through her extraordinary talent, powerful expressions and dedication, she became one of the most celebrated performers in Maharashtra.

She was popularly known as “Tamasha Samradni” (Empress of Tamasha), and received national recognition and Presidential honours for her contribution to folk art. Her life was marked by remarkable dedication, courage and determination. Despite facing personal and financial difficulties, she continued to preserve and promote Maharashtra's traditional folk culture. She also worked for the welfare of fellow Tamasha artists. In 2006, the Maharashtra government established the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award in her memory, honouring outstanding contributions to Tamasha.

Produced by Maddock Films, the film is helmed by Laxman Utekar, and is set to bow in theatres on December 4, 2026.

--IANS

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