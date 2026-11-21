Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Popular names in the television industry, Shraddha Arya and Gaurav Khanna, have been roped in to lead the upcoming show, 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'.

Speaking during the launch of the drama, Shraddha got candid about the unexpected changes she faced after welcoming her twins.

She revealed that after embracing motherhood, she found herself missing the person she had been before becoming a mother. Shraddha added that a woman needs to break up with her former self in order to embrace motherhood.

Shraddha said, “In a way, it’s like a broken relationship. You break up with yourself. When you have children, you break up with the person you used to be. And you’ll never meet that older Shraddha again. And you didn’t know this. There wasn’t even a proper farewell to the older Shraddha. You just think, ‘I’ll have children and life will go back to how it was.’ But it never goes back to how it was.”

She also added that if she had to step out for a cup of coffee, it meant making numerous arrangements for her kids first.

Shraddha revealed that around a year and a half after welcoming her twins, she ended up mourning that “breakup” and thought about the things she wished she’d done earlier.

However, two years after welcoming her twins, she has entered her kaafi phase.

“I think I’ve reached that kaafi stage where I feel like, let go of what you missed out on. Value what you have, talk about it, and don’t worry about what you missed," Shraddha added.

With Shraddha as Janaki and Gaurav Khanna as Manav, the show shares the journey of a couple who have been married for about 20 years. While Janaki is content with her journey, Manav feels that somewhere along the way he sacrificed some of his personal dreams.

'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' is slated to air from 24 November at 9 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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