'Shouldn't be viewed from political or religious angle': BJP on Saharanpur mosque demolition

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday stated that the demolition of a mosque at the Saharanpur Collectorate, should not be viewed from a political perspective and that there was no need to look at any building through the lens of religious identity.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished the mosque located within the Collectorate complex in Saharanpur, after the Muslim side’s appeal was rejected by the court.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "The agencies and whichever departments of the government are involved, are taking action in accordance with the law. So, I do not believe there is any need to view this from a political perspective, nor is there any need to look at any building through the lens of its religious identity."

"Whatever type of structure it may be, it should only be viewed from the perspective of whether it is legal or illegal," he added.

Meanwhile, Trivedi also spoke about the investigation into the exam irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission. He remarked that the probe reveals "the true reality of the Congress-led INDIA bloc" regarding students' interests.

"Facts which have surfaced following a probe into the examination for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer, revealed that the strongroom was broken into, question papers were taken out and altered, which means whatever happened in Jharkhand is 'paper loot', nor paper leak," he said.

The BJP MP asked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to answer "who is allowing such loots" since his party is in coalition in the state.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's three wise monkeys, he said: "It appears that all those political parties that were roaring and yelling in Delhi over the examination matter, seems to have become Rahul Gandhi's three monkeys when it came to Jharkhand. They are sitting with their eyes shut as if they do not wish to see anything; with their ears covered as if they do not wish to hear anything; with hands over their mouths as if they do not wish to say anything."

Trivedi claimed that the "silence" of the INDIA bloc parties over the Jharkhand exam issue, "echoes like a scream in the hearts of candidates across Jharkhand state and the entire nation".

"This silence is deafening," he remarked.

Further, the BJP leader lashed out at the Congress over low women representation in states ruled by it.

Referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the father figure of Rahul Gandhi, he accused the former of "acting under the influence" of the LoP.

Taking a jibe, he added: "Rather, you (Kharge) should explain it to him (Rahul), make him see the reality. But as you know, in this day and age, explaining things to any youngster—especially an aged youth with a greying beard—is quite a difficult task."

Shifting the attack on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he accused her of maintaining silence over the removal of a female minister from the Telangana Cabinet.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's "smash the patriarchy" remark, Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "By shouting 'Smash Patriarchy, Smash Patriarchy,' they (Congress) are removing women ministers one by one. On the other hand, highest number of women ministers in India's history are serving in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government."

--IANS

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