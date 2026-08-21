'Should be ashamed': SAD, riot victims' family hit out at Deepender Hooda's 'irreplaceable loss' remark for Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and family members of those killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots lashed out at Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda after he called former party MP Sajjan Kumar's death "an irreplaceable loss", asking him to be "ashamed" of his remark.

Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life imprisonment in connection with cases arising from the 1984 riots that broke out after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards, died on Thursday at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters on Sajjan Kumar's death, Hooda said: "It is an irreplaceable loss for the country's political horizon. Sajjan Kumar was not only a prominent figure in Delhi and rural Delhi but across North India. His connection with the people was exemplary, and he is cited as an example across our country."

Reacting to it, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said: "I condemn this statement. Deepender Hooda and the Congress Party should apologise. Punjab Congress president Raja Warring may be compromised, but now it will be seen whether he has a backbone or not."

"How can a person like Jagdish Tytler, HKL Bhagat...and all those who killed our innocent Sikh brothers in broad daylight and are responsible for the murder of around 3,000 people during the 1984 riots, be called role models? Is this Congress party's statement? Will Deepender Hooda continue to be a part of the party (after this remark) and if he continues so, then I will consider it the mindset of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he told IANS.

Majithia further said: "Sikhs should now realise what is the Congress party's stance on the genocide."

Echoing a similar view, SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said: "Deepender Hooda should think before saying anything about Sajjan Kumar, about what impact it will have on the hearts of those millions of people whose homes were destroyed because of this person. People were killed, burned alive, and their homes were destroyed. He may have his own personal political views, but as a leader, when you ignore one side and make such statements, it hurts the Sikh community deeply."

"When you glorify the life of such people in public, it causes a great deal of hurt to the Sikh community," he told IANS.

President of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim Welfare Society, Surjit Singh also said: "Deepender Hooda should be ashamed for making such a statement...this person (Kumar) has ruined the history of the Congress. We condemn Hooda's statement and warn him against making such remarks...we haven't still received justice."

Family member of a victim who also identified himself as Surjit Singh, said seven members of his family were burned alive during the 1984 riots.

"It is very unfortunate that Deepender Hooda is siding a criminal. He should be ashamed for praising a person who is responsible for the massacre of so many people," he told IANS.

--IANS

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