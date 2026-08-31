Shooter Kedarling sets sights on Olympic medal after accidental journey to Asian Games

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Indian Army shooter Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, who discovered pistol shooting only after joining the Army in 2018, is preparing to represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games while keeping his ultimate ambition firmly fixed on winning an Olympic medal in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Naib Subedar of the 27 Madras Regiment has travelled an unlikely path from a small agricultural village in Karnataka to the Indian shooting team. What began as an opportunity encountered during his Army service has developed into an international sporting career that has already taken him to a senior World Cup and now to one of Asia's biggest multi-sport events.

But for Kedarling, the Asian Games is an important milestone rather than the final destination.

“My main goal is the Olympics. I want to go to the Olympics in Los Angeles and win a medal.”

His journey into shooting began without any detailed knowledge of the sport. Growing up in Karnataka, Kedarling had competed in running events, including the 1500m at district level, but had never imagined himself becoming an international shooter.

It was only after joining the Indian Army that he came across the sport and the talent-identification process that would change the direction of his career.

“I did not know much about shooting before joining the Army. I had only heard the name of Abhinav Bindra during school or college because it would come up in general knowledge. When I joined the Army in 2018, I discovered that there was a shooting range and that talent was being identified. I was selected, and that was when I really came to know about shooting,” Kedarling recalled.

His first experience with a pistol came through the Army's selection programme. At the time, shooting was simply another discipline to train in, but exposure to competitions and the wider sporting ecosystem gradually convinced him that it could become something much bigger.

“Initially, we did not have much information about the sport. We would just train with the gun. But when we started getting outdoor exposure, watching shooting-related videos and going to domestic competitions, we began to understand that this could actually become a career. We could do our job and also play for the country. That is when the desire started,” he said.

The precision and mental demands of pistol shooting soon drew him in. Having previously experienced the physical challenges of athletics, Kedarling found himself attracted to a sport where the battle was often as much within the athlete as against an opponent.

“I liked that it is an indoor sport and there are no external factors like running. You have to control yourself and focus on your grouping. I started enjoying it,” he said.

The Army became the foundation of his development, providing coaching, infrastructure and eventually the equipment required to progress through the sport. After initially training with shared equipment, Kedarling was provided with an individual pistol as his performances improved.

The support system around him has since expanded to include the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his sponsor, helping him access camps, competitions and specialist assistance.

“NRAI has been very supportive throughout my journey. Whenever we have to go for competitions, camps or international events, they make sure that the necessary support is available. The entire team environment is very positive, and everyone is working together. If I have any issue, I first speak to our coach, and it gets taken forward to the concerned level. The support is always there to find a solution,” he said.

Coming from a family dependent on agriculture, Kedarling has also experienced the financial realities of pursuing a sport that requires specialised equipment and ammunition. While the Army has played a major role in supporting his career, he has also tried to contribute towards his family's needs.

“Earlier, whenever there was a need at home, I would tell my father that whatever I could manage, I would provide. I would take care of the rest myself. Things are better now,” he said.

Away from competition, meditation has become an important part of Kedarling's routine. The practice of controlling his breathing and remaining in the present reflects the mental discipline required in shooting.

“First of all, if we stay calm, everything will be fine. During meditation, I focus on my breathing and on the situation, so that I can stay in the present. That helps me.”

That approach also shapes the way he handles major competitions. Rather than allowing the scale of an event to alter his mindset, Kedarling believes in trusting his preparation and concentrating on execution.

“My aim is the same in every competition — to bring medals for the country. We have a strategy and a training routine. We have to execute that properly. If we follow our routine and execute our training in the right way, the medal will come automatically.”

Selection for the Asian Games has already become the most significant moment of his sporting career, while back in his Karnataka village, the achievement has brought immense pride to his family.

“They are very happy that their son is going to another country for a competition. Coming from a village, getting a job and then getting an opportunity to go abroad is a big thing. They just tell me to do well, take care of myself and have faith in God,” he said.

His success has also made him a source of inspiration for youngsters in his village. Yet, Kedarling says he does not allow the expectations of his community, the Army or the country to become an additional burden.

“There is no pressure. If I perform well, everything will happen automatically — the country’s name, my village’s name and the Army’s name. My main focus is to stay in the present and execute what I have learned and trained for,” he said.

The same patience that helped him adapt to an unfamiliar sport has become the philosophy guiding his career.

“My mantra is — Just be patient. You will get what you want in time. Don’t run ahead of time. Whatever you are working hard for, you will get it in time,” he added.

From joining the Army in search of employment in 2018 to first discovering a shooting range, competing at a senior World Cup in 2022 and now earning a place at the Asian Games, Kedarling's rise has been built step by step.

The next chapter will unfold on the Asian Games stage, but the Army shooter from Karnataka already knows where he hopes the journey will eventually lead — Los Angeles and an Olympic medal for India.

--IANS

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