Shoojit Sircar celebrates 6 years of 'Gulabo-Sitabo'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar brought together powerhouse performers Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, for the first time in the 2020 laughter ride, "Gulabo Sitabo".

As the movie marked 6 years of release on Friday, Shoojit Sircar shared a memorable scene from the drama on his social media handle, where Big B and Ayushmann were seen locking horns over the parking of the latter's two-wheeler in the house, where Ayushmann is one of the tenants.

Commemorating the occasion, the filmmaker captioned the post on Instagram, "Celebrating 6 years of “Gulabo-Sitabo”. #gulabositabo @primevideo (sic)."

Backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banner of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, "Gulabo Sitabo" stars Amitabh and Ayushmann in the lead, along with Abhinav Pundir, Farrukh Jaffar, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Srishti Shrivastava, Purnima Sharma, Tina Bhatia, Mohammad Naushad, Nalneesh Neel, Archana Shukla, Ananya Dwivedi, Ujali Raj, and Sunil Kumar Verma in crucial roles, along with others.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, "Gulabo Sitabo" was unable to release in the cinema halls. The project premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video worldwide on 12 June 2020.

Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, the movie revolves around two scheming men - Chunnan "Mirza" Nawab (Played by Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey Rastogi (Played by Ayushmann Khurrana), each trying to push their own agenda.

Talking about the technical crew, Avik Mukhopadhyay is the cinematographer of the drama, with Chandrashekhar Prajapati on board as the editor.

In the meantime, Ayushmann recently graced the screen with the romantic entertainer, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" got a theatrical release on May 15.

--IANS

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