Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the lead role in the much-appreciated film 'Hanuman Ansh', expressed happiness over the tremendous box office success of the movie, along with an overwhelming response from audiences.

Talking bout the movie's success, Shobhinaw said that viewers are eagerly waiting for the second part of the drama.

He revealed that, being a Lord Hunuman and Baba Neem Karolo devotee himself, he too is eagarly waiting for the part 2 of the 'Hanuman Ansh'.

"To be honest, I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman, and I am also a devotee of Baba Neem Karoli. So, I am also eagerly waiting for the second part," Shobhinaw said.

The actor further went on to add that it has already been indicated towards the end of the first part that the story is yet to be completed. Shobhinaw added that the 'Hanuman Ansh' director have also confirmed a part 2.

He added, "And it also said at the end of our film that 'Katha ye sesh hain (The story is yet to come). So, all this indicates that our second part is definitely coming. Remember, our director has also said that it will come. When will it come? Our director and producer will announce soon."

'Hanuman Ansh' made under the direction of Vishal Chaturvedi has been inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba.

The project, which has been made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, initially received a lukewarm response at the box office, minting only around Rs 10 lakh on its first day and about Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks.

However, thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the response to the movie picked up gradually, eventually becoming a surprise blockbuster and crossing Rs 450 crore across the globe.

With Shobhinaw Satyaa essaying the role of Neem Karoli Baba, the project also features Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey in crucial roles, along with others.

'Hanuman Ansh' was released in the cinema halls on August 7, 2026.

--IANS

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