New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Container traffic across Indian ports grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 per cent between FY2019–20 and FY2025–26, reaching 25.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a government factsheet said on Saturday.

Container traffic is projected to reach about 40 million TEUs by FY 2030, it added.

A TEU is a standard unit for measuring container capacity, equivalent to one 20-foot shipping container.

According to the factsheet, between FY2014–15 and FY2025–26, the cargo-handling capacity of India’s major ports increased from 873 million tonnes per annum to 1,728 million tonnes per annum.

Addressing this growing demand, the government approved the development of a second container terminal at Tamil Nadu’s Kamarajar Port Limited. The project will add 2 million TEUs of annual capacity upon completion.

The 111-acre facility will have a terminal length of 900 metres, a berth width of 30 metres, a design draft of 18 metres and a water depth of 20 metres along the berth.

It will accommodate container vessels up to 400 metres long, with capacities of up to 24,346 TEUs. The terminal is expected to serve industries across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Key industrial clusters in the region include Chennai–Sriperumbudur–Oragadam, Hosur, Bengaluru, Sri City and Tirupati.

Kamarajar Port is an important maritime gateway for Tamil Nadu’s industrial hinterland. It is one of India’s 12 major ports. It handles diverse cargo, including coal, petroleum products, LNG, LPG, containers, automobiles, and general cargo.

According to the factsheet, the first container terminal at Kamarajar Port commenced commercial operations in March 2018, with an annual handling capacity of 0.8 million TEUs.

In FY 2025–26, it handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs, operating at approximately 88 per cent of capacity. Container traffic at the port grew by around 9.9 per cent annually over five years.

“During FY 2025–26, Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) reported revenue of around Rs 1,280 crore and profit before tax of Rs 924 crore. Over the past five years, its cargo traffic registered a CAGR of 13.64 per cent, indicating sustained growth in port activity,” said the official statement.

--IANS

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