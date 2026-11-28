Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, in a new video, is seen embracing life as a true Phulera wasi ahead of the premiere of “Panchayat” Season 5.

Pietersen was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha on his head, chewing on a datun, sipping Bhutkun ki chai, and taking in the sights of the iconic pani ki tanki.

Introducing himself, he says, “I am Kevin Pietersen; I’m a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world quite like Phulera!”

As he settles into the village, Pietersen also joins in on some of Phulera’s most iconic dialogues, bringing his own twist to the much-loved world of the series.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series features an ensemble cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak. Panchayat Season 5 premieres on Prime Video on December 3.

In the latest instalment of the beloved drama, Pradhanji will be seen trying his best to adjust to life beyond the gaddi, while Sachivji finds himself struggling to strike a balance between his personal ambitions, friendships, and the political dynamics of the panchayat.

Made under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, 'Panchayat Season 5' has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Chandan Kumar.

Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Panchayat Season 5' will see the ensemble cast reprising their roles from the show. Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak will return in their popular avatars in the latest season.

'Panchayat Season 5' is expected to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

--IANS

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