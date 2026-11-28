New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) A legal battle between Apple and OpenAI over alleged theft of hardware trade secrets has intensified, with OpenAI filing counterclaims in a California federal court and accusing Apple of anti-competitive conduct.

The dispute began in July when Apple sued OpenAI, its hardware unit -- io Products, Inc. -- and two former Apple employees in the US District Court for the Northern District of California for allegedly downloading confidential files on unreleased products.

Apple alleged that former Apple engineer Chang Liu kept an Apple-issued laptop and exploited a network vulnerability to download confidential information.

The company also alleged that OpenAI, through io Products, participated in a coordinated effort to gain access to Apple's manufacturing techniques and supplier relationships.

Apple sought damages, a jury trial and court orders preventing OpenAI from using the material allegedly gained illegally.

OpenAI bought io Products, the start-up co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Tang Tan, a former Apple vice president, at nearly $6.5 billion, to extend its operational range beyond software. Over 400 former Apple employees now work at OpenAI, though only two are named as defendants in the legal suit.

OpenAI and the employees denied the allegations, saying that Apple’s case relies on unauthorised monitoring of Liu's personal messages after his resignation from the company.

Further, OpenAI countered, saying Apple rehired a former employee who worked with OpenAI for six months and viewed details of a new device the AI firm is working on along with its hardware roadmap.

OpenAI alleged that Apple’s moves are directed at obtaining those documents. The AI firm also accused Apple of leaning on suppliers to stay away from future OpenAI devices by linking Apple's employment practices to company devices and accounts. Meanwhile, Apple denied both allegations as a means to distract from its own case.

—IANS

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