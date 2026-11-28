Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining the possibility of creating a dedicated exchange for companies planning to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) to bring greater transparency and regulatory oversight to pre-listing share transactions, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

The SEBI chief shared the proposal while speaking at CNBC Awaaz's Market Mahakumbh event, indicating that the regulator is exploring ways to create a formal and regulated marketplace for companies preparing to access public markets.

If implemented, the platform would allow shares of IPO-bound companies to be traded within a regulated framework before their stock market debut, providing investors with a transparent mechanism that could serve as an alternative to the unofficial grey market.

At present, shares of some companies are traded informally before their IPOs through the grey market, where investors track premiums as an indicator of potential listing demand.

However, such transactions operate outside recognised exchanges and are not subject to the same disclosure, transparency and investor-protection standards applicable in regulated markets.

A dedicated pre-IPO exchange could help address these concerns by providing structured information about companies and ensuring transactions take place under regulatory supervision.

While the proposal is still at a preliminary stage, the market regulator is expected to examine issues such as eligibility criteria, disclosure requirements, investor safeguards and the stage at which companies could participate in the platform.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the market regulator to deepen India's capital markets and encourage more companies to tap public funding.

Apart from that, Pandey highlighted the rapid growth of India's equity market ecosystem and said that the country now has more than 6,700 listed companies and that the number of unique investors has increased fourfold since FY19.

He said rising retail participation makes it important to simplify investment processes and reduce unnecessary procedural hurdles while maintaining strong investor protection standards.

SEBI has recently undertaken several reforms to improve market accessibility, including easing investment norms in certain products and simplifying requirements related to real estate, infrastructure and portfolio management investments.

Pandey said the regulator's focus remains on making markets more accessible and efficient while safeguarding investor interests.

--IANS

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