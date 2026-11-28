Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan opened up about his difficult days in Mumbai.

He recalled how vada pav became a constant companion during the years when he was struggling to find his footing in the city.

Ravi Kishan made the revelation during his appearance on the quiz reality show Kon Honar Crorepati, where he spoke about his early days in Mumbai and the journey that eventually took him from an aspiring artiste to a successful actor and Member of Parliament.

Speaking about his years of struggle, Ravi recalled walking extensively across Mumbai, which was then known as Bombay, while trying to make a place for himself.

“Those were beautiful days. During my years of struggle, vada pav was my constant companion. I have walked through the entire Mumbai, back when it was called Bombay. People walk and come up in life, but I have crawled to get where I am today. I have risen through the ranks.”

Ravi also recalled how his connection with Mumbai began much before his career in the entertainment industry took off. He said he was born in Bandra and later moved back to Banaras with his family when their circumstances changed.

He had earlier shared that his father ran a milk business and that during his childhood in Mumbai, he would watch Ganpati visarjan processions. It was while dancing during these processions that he developed his interest in dancing.

As per Ravi, those years of hardship became an important part of his journey as an artist. Ravi Kishan who is now a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, remains one of the prominent actors from the Bhojpuri film industry.

Ravi Kishan has also often found himself at the centre of viral memes and social media trends, this time around with his Naam Aur Daam quote during his podcast interview.

On an earlier appearance on Kon Honar Crorepati, he had revealed that he was fascinated by the memes and videos made on him and would even go to bed watching them. He also added being obsessed with seeing his own videos go viral.

–IANS

rd/