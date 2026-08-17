Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lead ‘Sapt Dhara of Shakti’ pledge

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will administer a pledge to officials of both ministries at the Pusa campus in the national capital on Tuesday, following the 'Sapt Dhara of Shakti' initiative outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The programme will focus on the roadmap of various departments, the expansion of the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative and important decisions concerning the interests of farmers and rural communities. The meeting aims to translate the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 into a clear and actionable roadmap for agriculture and rural development. Progressive farmers, Lakhpati Didis, agricultural exporters and food processors will also participate in the programme, the statement said.

Chouhan said 'Sapt Dhara of Shakti' provides an important direction for agriculture and rural India and the government will work to turn this vision into action through people-centric programs, transparent monitoring and effective implementation.

“Our aim is to ensure that farmers and rural women benefit directly and that our efforts contribute to the realisation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. In this direction, we will review the departmental roadmaps and work to accelerate their implementation,” the minister said.

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi outlined the 'Sapt Dhara of Shakti', which includes strengthening agriculture and food production, promoting food processing and expanding access to global markets as important priorities.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to providing fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices amid global crises and uncertainties. He highlighted the need to create new global markets and opportunities for farmers, particularly in agriculture and marine products, including seafood. The focus on self-reliance also forms an important part of the agenda.

The Lakhpati Didi programme of the Ministry of Rural Development will be an important focus of the August 18 meeting. As many as three crore rural women have already become Lakhpati Didis, and the Prime Minister has set a new target of taking this number to six crore.

Chouhan will discuss the implementation roadmap for expanding the programme and achieving this target. Women associated with Self-Help Groups are being supported through skill development and financial assistance to strengthen their livelihoods and increase their incomes.

To strengthen market access for women-led enterprises, initiatives such as 'She-Marts' have also been included in the Union Budget. These initiatives are aimed at helping women find better markets for their products and build stronger rural enterprises, the statement added.

--IANS

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