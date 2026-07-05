Shivpuri set to become major defence manufacturing hub, CM Mohan Yadav lays foundation for Rs 2,500cr Adani plant

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), July 5 (IANS) In a significant boost to industrial and defence manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the Rs 2,500 crore Adani Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing Plant, described as the largest private sector construction project in South Asia.

The event, held on the banks of National Highway-27 in Pali village, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by lighting the traditional lamp.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia was present on the occasion, along with Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Enterprises Director Jeet Adani.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Shivpuri is rapidly advancing towards industrial and economic development.

"The establishment of the Adani Defence Plant will bring large-scale investment to the region, generate new employment opportunities, and position Madhya Pradesh among the leading states in the country in the field of defence manufacturing.

"The proposed facility will manufacture ammunition, sophisticated weapons, mission-ready missiles and high-tech defence equipment."

Before the formal programme, the dignitaries inspected a display of modern weapons and defence equipment.

The defence and aerospace plant is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 5,000 people in Shivpuri and the surrounding areas.

It will also open opportunities for local youth and integrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the defence supply chain, thereby strengthening the regional economy and spurring ancillary industrial activities.

Adani Enterprises Director Jeet Adani highlighted the group's broader commitment to the state.

"This investment is not just about plants and factories; it is about the people of Madhya Pradesh and their future. The progress being made aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening India's self-reliance. In the defence and aerospace sector, indigenisation has been consistently promoted, with DRDO and the armed forces working closely to reduce dependence on imports," he said.

He further said that Gwalior had already provided Madhya Pradesh with its first strong exposure to serious defence manufacturing, and that the same complex was now producing light machine guns, assault rifles and carbines. The programme has successfully delivered 2,000 units to the Armed Forces, ahead of schedule by 11 months.

"Shivpuri marks the next step in this journey, where a full-range integrated missile ecosystem is being developed. This initiative aims to replace foreign supplies with domestic capabilities, not merely through assembly but by establishing composite propellant manufacturing and explosive-grade material production. Over the next three years, an investment of Rs 2,500 crore will be made to build this state-of-the-art facility, generating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. More than 50 medium, small and micro enterprises will join this highly specialised supply chain, ensuring widespread participation," he said.

Together, Gwalior and Shivpuri will emerge as twin engines of defence innovation in Madhya Pradesh. This will ensure that advanced systems designed to protect India are made in India, by the people of India, he added.

"The Adani Group has announced an investment of Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across sectors such as pumped hydro storage, cement, mining, logistics and thermal energy. Our target is to generate around 1,20,000 jobs in the state by 2030. The defence factory in Shivpuri is a significant step in that direction," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised the strategic importance of the project, stating, "Whenever it comes to the security of the country in the future, Shivpuri will be identified as a centre of defence production. The weapons and ammunition produced here will enhance the strength of the Indian Army and showcase the contribution of the skills of the local youth in the defence of the nation."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is continuously working on multiple fronts to enhance infrastructure and create a conducive environment for industrial growth. The Adani Defence and Aerospace Plant, he noted, will serve as a crucial milestone in the industrial development journey of Madhya Pradesh.

The project aligns with the national vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing (Atmanirbhar Bharat). Once operational, the Shivpuri plant is expected to transform the district into one of the country's largest defence production centres, giving it a prominent place on India's defence manufacturing map.

--IANS

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